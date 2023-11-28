KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to provide details on the government’s preparation for managing flood disasters at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will ask about the government’s preparedness in implementing a comprehensive flood disaster management plan to ensure the safety of victims and minimise property losses during the northeast monsoon season, during the Minister’s Question Time.

Anwar is also expected to respond to a question from Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (PN-Bukit Gantang) about the government’s aspiration in executing the Madani government concept to promote unity among Members of Parliament (MPs) in developing the country together.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz also wanted to know about the prime minister’s expectations from opposition MPs.

During the question-and-answer session, Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) will ask the Works Minister to state the number of highways with motorcycle lanes and the latest plan to add these lanes on highways that are still lacking this facility.

Meanwhile, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 is scheduled to be tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

This week marks the final week of the Parliament session, which commenced on October 9 and ends this Thursday. ― Bernama