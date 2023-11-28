SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 28 — The police arrested six men for rioting without weapons in an incident in front of a hotel in Jalan Padang Temusu here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the incident occurred because one of the men, 42, allegedly had an affair with the wife of another man, aged 33, who was also arrested.

“At around 1pm yesterday, the police received a call from a man who said he spotted a group of men attacking a man in front of a hotel in Padang Temusu,” he said, adding that all the men, including the one being attacked, were arrested.

He added that the man who was attacked suffered minor injuries to his face, head and left thigh, and the victim along with two of the suspects, 16 and 33, tested positive for drugs.

Advertisement

Checks revealed that all the men, with the exception of the 16-year-old, possessed prior criminal records relating to drug and criminal offences.

“The five men have been remanded for four days starting today until December 1, while the 16-year-old has been remanded for a day,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

Advertisement