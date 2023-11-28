KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Nine people are missing following the collapse at a construction site near the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Bayan Lepas, George Town, and are presumed to be trapped under the rubble.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the incident was reported close to 10pm today.

“When rescuers arrived at the scene, a building under construction had collapsed,” the department was quoted as saying by The Star.

“Initial information obtained was that nine victims are trapped and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

