KOTA BARU, Nov 27 — The Kelantan government will hold talks with the Youth and Sports Ministry and National Sports Council in connection with the guidelines on Shariah-compliant sports attire for the 2028 Malaysia Games (Sukma 2028).

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said the talks were crucial since Kelantan would be hosting Sukma 2028.

“There are some attire-sensitive events which need to be discussed, like aquatics and rhythmic gymnastics, so the state government will discuss this matter with the ministry,” he said.

He said this when replying to a supplementary question from Mohd Rodzi Ja’afar (PAS-Gaal) during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here today.

Advertisement

He said the state government has also asked Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim to help out during the talks as the matter involved women athletes.

On October 14, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the federal government hoped that the RM276 million allocation would benefit Kelantan when it hosts Sukma 2028.

Zamakhshari said the Kelantan government would fully utilise the allocation to build six sports facilities at the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex in Pasir Puteh and an Aquatic Centre at Madinah Al-Salam Tunjong through an allocation of RM164.35 million for the cost of land acquisition, preliminary land works and the provision of infrastructure. — Bernama

Advertisement