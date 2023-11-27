KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The police have reportedly urged Community Communication Department (J-Kom) officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir to present himself for the investigation into former director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Abdul Wahab is still in Malaysia, but the police have been unable to traced nor contact him.

“We have tried contacting him multiple times but his mobile phone is switched off. The police’s efforts to trace him are carried out through his lawyer.

“So, we are asking Abdul Wahab to appear and aid investigations,” Razarudin was quoted saying.

Advertisement

The police said they require Abdul Wahab’s testimony to complete the investigation.

“He is an important witness besides being able to confirm Mr H’s identity,” he reportedly said.

So far, four witnesses have given their statements namely the complainant Agus, political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin better known as Che’gu Bard, the person whom Agus revealed as Mr. H and a hotel worker in Bangi who can confirm the location of the press conference last week.

Advertisement

The police are also verifying the authenticity of the three-minute video that displayed a conversation between Agus and another person, as Agus alleged the video had been edited.

“The police are also waiting for the results of the video authenticity experts for the allegedly edited video,” he was quoted as saying.

The investigations are conducted under Section 203A of the Penal Code for disclosing any information which has been obtained by him in the performance of his duties or the exercise of his functions under any written law and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities regarding the video.

Last Friday, Abdul Wahab and Agus held a press conference denying the truth of the video and described Mr H as another J-Kom official. Abdul Wahab said that he was instructed by the man to concoct such a video.

Former Community Communication Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff and J-Kom official Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani during a press conference in Bangi, November 17, 2023. — Bernama pic

He also asserted that he would make a police report soon and would give all the necessary information to the relevant authorities last Friday.