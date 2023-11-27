CHUKAI, Nov 27 — The unity government is committed to ensuring the best healthcare system for the country as a whole to improve access for everyone, regardless of political leanings, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Musafa.

She added that this included Terengganu, where numerous health facilities have been and are being upgraded.

“The government is also prepared to ensure healthcare facilities are enhanced in the future,” she told reporters after visiting the residents of Air Putih, near here, with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Kemaman by-election, Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

She also visited the Air Putih Health Clinic earlier.

Dr Zaliha, who is also Sekijang Member of Parliament, said health is an important matter to the people and so she made time to update the residents on the efforts of the Unity government.

She said the Kemaman by-election is the best time for the constituents to vote for a representative who is in sync with the unity government to facilitate meeting their needs.

“It will be great if our (BN) candidate can win (the Kemaman by-election). It will make our work easier to provide the best in terms of healthcare services to the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi, who is facing PAS candidate Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, said if he is given the mandate on December 2, he will prioritise the welfare of Kemaman residents, including in terms of healthcare.

“Today we saw the minister’s concern, how she visited to see for herself the issues we briefed her on. I am confident if the mandate is given to us, there is room to improve, help and provide the best to the residents here,” he said. — Bernama