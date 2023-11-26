KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 26 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu dropped to 621 people from 147 families still housed in 12 relief centres in seven districts as of eight this morning compared with 628 from 149 families reported last night.

In Kuala Terengganu, a total of 232 people from 61 families were accommodated in two relief centres, while a relief centre housed 196 people from 43 families in Besut.

Elsewhere, in Dungun, 62 people from 12 families are still housed in two relief centres while in Marang, 69 people from 18 families are placed in two centres,

Meanwhile, in Kuala Nerus, a total of 33 victims from six families were housed in six relief centres; in Setiu, only 14 people from three families were still in three centres and in Kemaman, 15 people from four families were accommodated at Kampung Labohan community hall.

The water levels at river main stations are normal except at the Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit and Sungai Setiu at the Permaisuri Bridge which are at an alert level. — Bernama