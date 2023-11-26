PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail rebuked claims that Islam was under threat and Malays left behind under the Unity Government’s administration.

Saifuddin also chided the action of some who issued opposing statements every time a government agenda or announcement is made and that touched on aspects like secular, liberal or Zionist.

“Is the country’s Muslim community barred from performing their prayers (solat, carrying out obligations under Zakat, or haj pilgrimage...not a single aspect is forbidden. If Muslims are stopped or barred from carrying out their fardhu obligations, than we can say Islam has come under threat.

“We talk about agendas under Madani, they talk about secular aspects. We talk about ending poverty, they say cannot because there is the instrument of Zakat. We talk about good governance, they say it is a liberal agenda...,” he said.

Advertisement

Saifuddin said this when winding up the 2023 PKR National Annual Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here today, in support of the policy speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday in relation to claims that Islam was under threat under the Unity Government’s administration.

Anwar had urged Muslim leaders under the Unity Government to explain to the people about claims that Islam was threathened under the Unity Government’s administration.

As for the Coldplay concert scheduled in the capital that has raised various differing perception among the community, Saifuddin affirmed that a number of concerts were also held during the previous government’s administration, among them the Billie Eilish concert from the United States.

Advertisement

“When a concert is organised during our tenure, (they say Anwar) is not fit to be a leader, he is eligible to be a liberal, bankcrupt and ‘iman setipis bawang’. Believe me, in every aspect that we are managing, there is not a moment that we ignore the welfare and wellbeing of the people. Our priority and concern is to safeguard the welfare of the people who are the most vulnerable group,” he said.

In another development, Saifuddin said the PKR leadership at the grassroots fully accept and support the political decisions made by Anwar who is also the PKR President who formed the Unity Government through a coalition with other parties.

He added that it was the feedback that he had received during his nationwide visit (with the exception of Melaka) before the PKR Congress.

Saifuddin said among feedback received included requests for PKR ministers to go down to the ground to meet the members and leaders at the grassroots, especially when attending programmes or functions in any part of the country.

“Sometimes we overlook some details, there are states we go down and meet the members and leaders according to the schedule or programmes lined up by ministry officials and after the programme we go back whereas party members, branches and state leaders wait for our visit.

“This is a reminder for myself and others, after this we have to change our approach to prevent such instances that may hurt the feelings of the members,” he said. — Bernama