PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced 30-day visa-free entry into Malaysia for visitors from China and India from December 1.

However, the exemption is still subject to security screenings for past records of crime or violence, Anwar said at the 2023 PKR National Congress.

“Starting from December 1, we will give additional facilities of 30 days of visa exemption to the Arab countries, Turkiye, Jordan, and citizens of China and India to come to Malaysia,” Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said.

PKR later clarified that the Middle Eastern countries, Türkiye and Jordan already enjoy the 30-day visa-free entry and that it was now extended to those from China and India.

He said there was strong potential incoming tourism from China when compared to countries outside of Asean.

Within the Asean region, however, tourism was mostly from neighbouring countries Singapore and Indonesia.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, addressed criticism of frequent international travels, saying that such activities were to connect with corporations outside of the country and to bring investments back to Malaysia.

Earlier today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke reportedly said that Anwar will be making an important announcement regarding the country’s economy.

Yesterday, an unnamed Cabinet source reportedly told Sin Chew Daily that China is expected to allow Malaysians 15 days’ of visa-free travel there starting from next month, while China’s citizens are expected to be allowed 30 days’ visa-free entry to Malaysia.

The source reportedly said Malaysia’s granting of the 30-day visa-free entry to China’s travellers is aimed at helping Malaysia achieve its target of getting 25 million international tourists.