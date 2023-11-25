SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin decided to take another stab at being Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president again barely a day after his shock announcement not to defend his position at the party’s leadership election due next year.

The Pagoh MP said he changed his mind after talking things through with his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman who pled with him to run for the presidency for one more term.

“This annual general assembly was not the real force that decided things for me. It is actually my wife.

“She told me over text that I have to stay for another term because the party still needs me. ‘Bersatu is still weak,’ she said, ‘and it still needs you to lead. Don't disappoint them’.

“I responded by saying ‘Okay, my darling’ to her.

“With that, I'm announcing that I will volunteer as a candidate in the next party election for the president’s post,” he said in his closing remarks at the sixth Bersatu's annual general assembly held at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

