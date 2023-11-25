PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — PKR Wanita national secretary Loh Ker Chean said that her party is unlike other local political parties due to its multiracial leadership and lack of condescension towards east Malaysia states Sabah and Sarawak.

Malay leaders of the party have been criticised for helping those of other races, an incitement that has not stopped since 2007 when she first joined the party, Loh said in her winding-up speech at the 2023 Annual National Congress.

"We have to be confident that our formula for diversity has been relevant from before until now.

"Malays lead the ethnic Chinese and Indians, Indians lead the Malays and Chinese, and the Chinese have no problem at all with becoming leaders to Malays and Indians.

"I would like to add one more thing: there is no problem also with a person from Sabah leading anyone in PKR or a person from Sarawak leading anyone in PKR,” she said.

She added that PKR is unlike the Opposition component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which is only diverse on paper.

In Bersatu, non-Malays are only allied members, she said.

The 2023 PKR Annual National Congress will be held over this weekend at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre with the theme ‘Memaknai Reformasi, Menjulang Madani’.