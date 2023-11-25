PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli addressed the party's women and youth congresses this morning by cautioning delegates about their opponents' “divisive” tactics, but said it could be countered by steely "idealism”.

He said current PKR members face a different challenge than those of the reformasi period. Now a ruling party, he alleged members face forces that will mostly tap interracial tension and socio-economic frustration to obtain power.

“In a situation when we are the ruling party facing a tough economic test, all the opposition needs to do is instigate people's dissatisfaction,” Rafizi, who is also economy minister, said in his speech.

Advertisement

“So that is your challenge,” he added.

He noted that most of the hundreds of party's women and youth members present are of the post-reformasi generation.

Today's congress is PKR's second since the Pakatan Harapan lynchpin took power just over a year ago and comes on the heels of a public survey by independent pollster Merdeka Center showing lower ratings for the ruling party’s president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attributed to public frustration with high living costs.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME