KUCHING, Nov 24 ― The remark by Violent Yong (DAP-Pending) in implying that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian was incompetent in her 2024 State Budget debate speech has been expunged from the Hansard.

The ruling was made by Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang following a request by Datuk Ibrahim Baki (GPS-Satok) to expunge Yong’s remark during her debate on Wednesday.

“I would like to make a bit of clarification to erase any degree of doubt that may arise in regard to my ruling earlier on the expungement of that negative part of Pending’s speech yesterday (November 22) as requested by Satok.

“I have this ruling to make, please expunge that part where it imputes incompetency on the part of Batu Kawah,” said Idris.

Dr Sim is Batu Kawah assemblyman.

In making the ruling, Idris said Yong’s part of the speech referring to Dr Sim was “imputing another member of the House with negative excursion”.

The Deputy Speaker also ruled to expunge Yong’s remark mentioning Ibrahim as “one of the top 30 shareholders in Ibraco” from the Hansard, following another request from the Satok assemblyman.

Ibrahim had also requested to expunge part of Yong’s speech in which she called him the “one of the tauke”.

He argued both statements from Yong were intentionally to impute with improper naming.

“The election and the campaign period are over. There is no need to call people names. Therefore, I humbly suggest and seek your kind indulgence that her statement yesterday on the matter above be expunged from the Hansard.

“In her debate speech yesterday, she addressed me directly. She should have known what is the etiquette according to the Standing Order in DUN. Instead of addressing me directly, she should have addressed the Speaker,” said Ibrahim.

On Wednesday, Yong called on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to have Dr Sim, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, to be replaced with “someone competent”, claiming the ministry was underperforming.

She also accused a company that was awarded two packages under the Kuching Urban Transportation System, as being owned by Ibrahim.

“For those who do not know, our Honourable Member from Satok is one of the top 30 shareholders in Ibraco. He is one of the tauke. His company ‘untunglah’,” Yong had said. ― Borneo Post