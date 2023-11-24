KUCHING, Nov 24 ― The Sarawak Police Contingent has received reports on bomb threats from three schools here and two in Miri between November 21 and today.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the emails received by the schools were sent from three email accounts: Takstorrer, Tunzodev, and Tunzowashere.

“In response to the threats, the police together with the school’s management, promptly took action to evacuate the affected premises,” he told a press conference here today.

He said security flushing procedures for bomb threats were carried out systematically by the police at all five schools.

“However, no credible threat was detected in the schools and investigations revealed that the threat emails were false as there was no evidence of bomb risks in any of the schools,” said Mancha.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mancha stressed police are taking bomb threats seriously and will take immediate action to investigate any such threats without fail.

“We are also confident and would like to assure that the safety of students and teachers are guaranteed.

“A thorough investigation into these cases is ongoing,” he added.

As of yesterday, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 44 similar bomb threats were received by schools nationwide. ― Borneo Post