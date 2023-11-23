KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― Terengganu saw a drop in the number of flood evacuees as at 8 am today while the situation in the flood-hit areas in Kelantan remained unchanged overnight.

In Terengganu, the situation in flood-hit areas in the state improved, with the number of evacuees dropping to 3,581 this morning compared to 3,619 last night.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said Kuala Nerus still had the highest number of evacuees at 1,598 from 430 families housed at 15 relief centres, while Kuala Terengganu was next with 956 people from 279 families at five centres.

Advertisement

It said 732 people (183 families) were at six relief centres in Marang, 272 (60) at two centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Besut and Balairaya Beris Tok Abu in Besut, and 23 (five) at SK Tok Kah in Dungun.

Meanwhile, the levels of rivers at two main stations namely Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman were at warning level while the level of Sungai Tebak at Tebak Bridge, Kemaman, was at alert point.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees as at 8.30am remained unchanged from the 373 from 96 families last night, with all of them being housed at six relief centres,

Advertisement

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info portal, 312 people were housed at four relief centres in Pasir Puteh, namely SK Dalam Rhu, SK Wakaf Raja, SK Sungai Petai and Dewan Kompleks Kamil.

In Bachok, 61 evacuees were staying at SK Jelawat and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor. ― Bernama