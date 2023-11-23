KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 ― A total of 362 domestic violence cases were reported in Sabah from January to October this year.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib said statistics from the Criminal Investigation Department (D11), Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters showed an increase compared to only 301 cases reported last year.

“This is very worrying because the implications or effects of violence on victims are very heavy both physically and mentally.

Advertisement

“This fight against domestic violence is not impossible without the commitment and a sense of responsibility from all Sabahans.

“Therefore, related parties especially the Sabah Women’s Affairs Department (JHEWA) need to implement more awareness programmes to expose the people to the issue of violence against women,” he said at the “Sleeping with The Enemy: Violence Against Women” programme here yesterday.

His speech was delivered by Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Flovia Ng.

Advertisement

According to James, to ensure that the agenda of stopping violence against women can be implemented effectively and holistically, the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing through JHEWA also mobilized the We Eliminate Violence Against Women (WeVAW) campaign.

“WeVAW has been included in the Women’s Flagship Outreach Santuni program and will be implemented in 73 Sabah State Legislative Assembly constituencies from 2021 to 2025 under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) plan,” he said.

James also hopes that JHEWA will continue to work towards that target and be consistent even after the flagship program ends.

The social support program “Sleeping With the Enemy: Violence Against Women” is held in conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women celebrated on November 25 each year. ― Borneo Post