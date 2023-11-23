IPOH, Nov 23 — A 39-year-old policeman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, who is also a police officer.

Mohd Zulhazree Razali was charged with committing the offence on his wife, Nur Atirah Suhana Che Razak, 29, at a house at Persiaran Hulu Bercham 8, Bandar Baru Putra here at around 7am last May 9.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Zulhazree was accused of kicking, slapping and hitting Nur Atirah Suhana using a basket.

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read in front of Magistrate S. Punitha.

The accused was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to a year or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty, to be read together with Section 326A of the same law for causing hurt to a spouse.

Section 326A provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice the maximum term for which he would have been liable for the offence under Section 323 of the law.

During the proceeding, deputy public prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern requested the bail to be set at RM5,000.

However, the accused’s counsel Ahmad Syahmi Amran applied for a lower bail at RM2,000 by submitting that his client has four school-going children aged five to 10.

Punitha then fixed bail at RM2,500 with one surety and ordered the accused to not intimidate or disturb his wife, who is still staying together with the accused.

She also fixed January 30 next year for case management.