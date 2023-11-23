PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The Energy Commission (ST) will summon representatives from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) regarding the electric shock incident involving a 12-year-old boy at the TNB substation in Sri Bayu, Bayan Lepas, Penang, recently.

In a statement today, ST stated that TNB would be called upon to assist in the investigation to identify the actual cause of the incident.

In the incident on November 16, the media reported that the victim suffered burns throughout his body after suffering electric shock, believed to have happened after touching electrical equipment when entering the electrical substation room to retrieve a ball that had bounced inside.

ST added that if any negligence or wrongdoing is found by any party in this incident, legal action will be taken under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 [Act 447] and the Electricity Regulations 1994. — Bernama

