KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Communications and Digital (KKD) Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching this evening wished Coldplay concert goers “the best of fun”, telling those who do not want the British-based band to perform here tonight to simply look away.

Teo made the remark as she concluded the ministry’s Budget 2024 committee stage debate in the Dewan Rakyat by telling Opposition lawmakers that Malaysia has no reason to ban the group so long as they observe official guidelines.

“I’d like to inform all the Yang Berhormat who spoke about the Coldplay concert that the band had just performed in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 15,” she said.

“So, if a country with the biggest Muslim population sees no problem allowing Coldplay to perform, why can’t Malaysia let them perform here? Again, we’ve informed all artists, be it locals or international, that if they wish to perform here they must respect the sovereignty of our laws and culture.

“That has always been the stance of the KKD and the Madani government... so, those who have bought tickets to attend tonight’s concert, I wish them to enjoy the show. Those who don’t like Coldplay, are not fans, or can’t get tickets, then we don’t need to bother (the concert goers).”

At that point, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Kubang Kerian MP for PAS, stood up to criticise Teo.

The PAS leader argued that the government has the duty to “instil high moral values” and that the people should “not be allowed to make their own decisions”.

“You cannot do this, anyone wants to go, they go and those who don’t just don’t. As the government you must instil high moral values in the people,” he said.

“People should not be allowed to make their own decision.”

