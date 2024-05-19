DUBAI, May 19 — One of the helicopters in a group carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a rough landing and rescue teams are on the way to the site of the incident, Iran’s interior minister said today.

The Iranian official news agency IRNA said the helicopter involved in the incident had been carrying Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and local officials.

The semi-official Fars news agency called on Iranians to pray for Raisi following the reports.

Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi told state TV that authorities were awaiting further details.

Advertisement

Raisi, 63, was elected president at the second attempt in 2021, and since taking office has ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.

Many see him as burnishing his credentials to become Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s successor as Iran’s Supreme Leader. — Reuters

Advertisement