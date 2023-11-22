KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The sustainability of land public transport in the Klang Valley is satisfactory from the aspect of rail and bus infrastructure, the level of operation of rail services, increasing passengers as well as integration and connectivity, according to the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN).

However, the report said that aspects of bus service operation level, mode sharing and the use of energy efficient vehicles were less than satisfactory.

“In addition, there are weaknesses in the aspect of selling unlimited monthly passes that do not reach the target and the facilities of railings, ramps and embosses at bus stops do not meet the needs of vulnerable group and persons with disabilities (PwD).

“Furthermore, applications that are not integrated between bus and train companies affect users to plan trips using different modes of transport,” according to the report which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

For the purpose of improving and strengthening train and bus public transport services, the report suggested that the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and local authorities (PBT) work together to study appropriate methods to improve the them so that users can enjoy inclusive, efficient and trusted services.

“MOT and PBT also need to study effective mechanisms to achieve low-carbon mobility initiatives through the use of energy-efficient vehicles and increase the use of public transport services,” it said. — Bernama

