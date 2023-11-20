KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A total of 10 states have offered land for free or at a nominal premium rate to the Local Government and Housing Ministry (KPKT) for the construction of people’s housing projects (PPR).

KPKT Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the land for five PPR projects which involved the states of Johor, Melaka, Selangor, Sabah and Pahang have already undergone engineering and laboratory testing.

He said two states, namely Penang and Perak are waiting for the assessment dates while Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, and Perlis are in the pre-qualification phase.

“As for three other states — Kelantan, Kedah, and Sarawak, we have not finalised anything yet because they have not clearly presented the proposed land locations.

“This is because the views and decisions regarding the suitability of the location, the selection of sites, districts, and zones should come from the states,” he said when winding-up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Akmal Nasrullah said the construction of the PPR housing units would follow the standard specifications of a built-up area of 750 square feet to include three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, he said KPKT, through the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM), is in the process of hiring 67 full-time officers and 209 members and they are expected to report for work in May next year.

“JPBM is also planning to recruit 364 auxiliary firefighters through five recruitment sessions to address the shortage of firefighters nationwide,” he added.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved the estimated management and development expenditure of RM5,647,038,600 allocated to KPKT in the 2024 Budget, with a majority supporting it after being debated by 15 MPs.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama