KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Facilities at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Ansuan in Telupid, Sabah will be upgraded for the well-being of the school community, the Education Ministry (MoE) said today.

In a statement, the ministry said construction work involving academic and administrative blocks, as well as other facilities, including furniture purchases is currently underway.

In addition, the MoE said the construction of four new teachers’ quarters units was approved during the presentation of Budget 2024.

The total costs of the projects, including the construction of quarters, is RM12.5 million, it said further.

Advertisement

“As a short-term solution for the teacher accommodation problem at the school, MoE has completed the maintenance project for the quarters with an allocation of RM200,000,” the ministry said.

Yesterday, the media reported how SK Ulu Ansuan headmaster, George Odol, who is due to retire on November 27, spent over three years staying in the school’s storeroom just to be able to carry out his duties in educating his pupils in the interior of Sabah.

The MoE said it remains committed to improving access and facilities at all schools nationwide that require attention to ensure the well-being, safety and welfare of teachers, students and the entire school community. — Bernama

Advertisement