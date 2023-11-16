JELI, Nov 16 — The Member of Parliament for Jeli Zahari Kechik today refuted claims that he was threatened and bribed by certain quarters to declare support for the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“There is no interference of political broker or intervention as alleged. I am telling all parties to stop uttering such slanderous statements.

“I would not hesitate to take legal action if certain parties continued to slander me,” he said in media conference at the Jeli MP Service Centre here today.

In the 15th general election (GE15), Zahari of Bersatu won the Jeli parliamentary seat when representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Zahari also reiterated his support for the prime minister in the interest of the people and voters of Jeli parliamentary constituency.

“So far, I have not received any letters from the Disciplinary Board over the move. I am ready to accept any punishment imposed after this,” he said.

On November 8, Zahari in a shocking statement, declared his support for the prime minister, one day after Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim of PN also made a similar decision. — Bernama

