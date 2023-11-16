PUTRAJAYA, Nov 16 — The Department of Fisheries (DOF) clarified today that the viral video on social media showing a pig farm next to a patin fish (silver catfish) pond and causing community concern is an old video clip that was deliberately circulated by irresponsible parties.

In a statement today, the DOF urged social media users not to share unverified videos and warned against spreading outdated and unverified news.

At the same time, the DOF pointed out that its Biosafety Division routinely conducts porcine (pig DNA) testing to ensure the cleanliness, halal status and compliance with national food safety standards of fish products and feeds from DOF-registered breeders.

“Officials from the State Fisheries Office (PPN) and District Fisheries Office (PPD) also regularly visit livestock project sites to monitor farmers and provide ongoing technical advice on good aquaculture practices,” he said.

The DOF also reminded that the dissemination of false, offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama

