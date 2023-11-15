BALIK PULAU, Nov 15 —The police have arrested a money mule of a scam syndicate who posed as an insurance agent and a policeman to swindle a woman of RM133,000.

A money mule is a person who receives money in their bank account from someone and then transfers it to another, and obtains a commission for it.

The South West District Police Headquarters said in a statement that the 38-year-old man was arrested by a team from its Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

It said the syndicate had contacted a 55-year-old woman factory operator and informed her that she had been involved in money laundering and then “connected’ her to the police in Ampang Jaya, Selangor.

“The victim panicked and, as instructed, made two transactions of money, totalling RM133,000, to a bank account,” the statement said.

It said the money mule was being held for four days for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama

