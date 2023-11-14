SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — The individual who claimed via a PAS Youth X account that Selangor’s Shariah criminal laws have seen its last days has been challenged by Selangor’s Islamic Religious and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah to come forward and justify the allegations.

He stated that the accusations are baseless, appear childish and done for cheap publicity.

“I challenge the person who wrote that (original poster), let’s meet face to face and explain what this claim is all about because I don’t see any issue where Shariah law is taking a backseat... on the contrary, there is clear empowerment.

“What is the issue claiming that there will be no more (Shariah) law? We provide opportunities for state enactments to develop according to times. What evidence do they have? I am challenging them on this,” he said when approached by reporters on the sidelines of the Selangor State Assembly meeting here today.

He said that such a thing is impossible in Selangor, considering that Shariah laws are under the authority of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, besides the fact that the state religious council and departments were still functioning to uphold Islam.

PAS Youth, in a post on X two days ago, alleged that there would be no more Shariah criminal laws soon if the people continue to remain silent, alleging further in the post that this has already happened in Selangor.

The post also linked the matter to the constitutional challenge by lawyer Nik Elin Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter on the 20 provisions contained in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Meanwhile, 22 branches of the Selangor PKR Youth (AMK) and State Amanah Youth will lodge police reports against PAS Youth regarding the post.

Selangor AMK chief Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim said that the post clearly touched on racial, religious and royal institution (3R) issues.

“AMK Selangor questions the misguided and misleading statements from PAS Youth. Since when does Selangor not have Shariah laws? The power related to Shariah laws falls under the authority of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor as the reigning Ruler, therefore, PAS (Youth) Malaysia should make it a point to go through the Federal Constitution.

“We urge PAS Youth to stop politicising this issue for cheap publicity and to apologise to the Sultan of Selangor immediately for the deliberate slander made to undermine the dignity of the royal institution of Selangor, which is responsible for overseeing Shariah laws in this state,” he told a press conference today. — Bernama