GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — Penang mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor today said it is compulsory for all Muslims to support the Palestinian cause.

But he made it clear that their support does not mean that Islam is anti-Semitic or against Judaism.

“Instead, we are against the oppression of Israel and those from Europe and all over the world who have displaced Palestinians, turning them into refugees in neighbouring countries,” he said in a statement.

“We are not against the Jews but those who had cruelly driven Palestinians from their country and homes and mistreated those remaining in the country,” he added.

Advertisement

He said for this reason, all Muslims and even non-Muslims should offer their assistance to the Palestinians based on humanitarian grounds.

“Those who wish to assist financially, can donate directly to the related non-governmental organisations,” he said.

He also said companies proven to have helped Israel should also be boycotted.

Advertisement

“However, we must be careful not to boycott companies that did not contribute towards Israel’s cause, such as McDonald’s Malaysia,” he said.

Wan Salim said the local management of the international fast food restaurant chain has repeatedly made it clear that it has never contributed to Israel’s coffers.

“I fully support the boycott of companies that had supported the Zionists as this could pressure the companies to review their stance in this issue,” he said.

He reminded Muslims to only offer assistance to the best of their abilities.

He said those working in companies related to Israel should continue working in these companies if they face difficulties in making a living or could not find another job to support themselves and their families.

“This is with the exception of jobs that directly help the Israeli to attack the Muslims such as factories producing weapons used in the war,” he said.