SEPANG, Nov 15 — Malaysian citizen Nurul Ain Haron, who has managed to get out of the Gaza conflict area, arrived back safely in Malaysia together with her husband, Mohamed A.M. Shaat, who is Palestinian.

Nurul Ain, 37, and her husband, who had been in Gaza since October 1 visiting her in-laws before the conflict erupted on October 7, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar.

“I managed to get out of Gaza and leave them (Palestinians) in the hands of Allah,” Nurul Ain said as she was greeted by her parents Haron Hamim, 65, Mastura Yusof, 61, and her daughter Puteri Dania Qistina, 15, and other relatives.

She said that she and her husband did not want to leave Gaza initially as his family was still there but had to when the situation deteriorated, with some of her husband’s relatives being killed and their home being hit by missiles.

Advertisement

“Not just one but eight missiles. Their faces were unrecognisable.

“Things are getting worse than 2014. So we had to get out as he needs to work otherwise how will he support our family,” she said. Her husband, Mohamed is a medical doctor in Dubai.

Nurul Ain also conveyed her gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Wisma Putra and the Egyptian Embassy for their efforts in getting her out of Gaza, adding that she would not be able to help if she was in Gaza as there were no more stocks of food and blankets.

Advertisement

“It’s better for me to get out of Gaza and take the next step Insya-Allah,” she said, adding that she intends to help to send aid by channelling the donations received to Dubai.

“We will look for another solution to send (aid). Transfer (the donations) to Dubai and work with wholesalers there. May Allah help us in our endeavours,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nurul Ain’s father expressed his thanks on the safe return of his child with the help of the Malaysian and Egyptian governments.

“It’s very frightening when you hear the word genocide (in Gaza) but when I see Nurul Ain doing what she can to help, I feel glad as a father. Looking at her, I can see such resolve, so as a father, I need to toughen up so that it doesn’t affect her,” he said.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Wisma Putra officials were also on hand to greet Nurul Ain upon her arrival. — Bernama