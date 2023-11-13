PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — Malaysian citizen, Nurul Ain Haron, who was in the conflict area of Gaza with her Palestinian husband, Mohamed AM Shaat, has successfully been safely evacuated through the Rafah Border Crossing on Sunday (November 12), at 8.23pm local time (2.23am Malaysian time).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that right after Nurul Ain and her husband arrived at the Rafah Border Crossing, she was contacted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir to inquire about their well-being through a video call.

This evacuation was successfully carried out following a meeting between the Prime Minister and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his working visit to Egypt on October 23, as well as further coordination by the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo and the Malaysian Embassy in Amman.

The Malaysian Embassy in Cairo is also providing appropriate consular assistance to them, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its highest appreciation and thanks to the Government of Egypt, the Government of Qatar, the Embassy of Egypt in Kuala Lumpur, and the Embassy of Qatar in Kuala Lumpur for the cooperation and priority extended to Malaysia in the effort to safely evacuate Malaysian citizens in the conflict area of Gaza. — Bernama

