KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Wanita Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) campaigns for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election (PRK) will be adapted to the current situation by prioritising aid to the people in the event of a flood.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said all planning and precautions had been arranged to face any eventuality during the electoral campaign period.

“This preparation is very important as the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts that the north-east monsoon period will set in until March next year,” she said in a statement today.

She said Wanita Umno and BN hope that voters in Kemaman will support BN’s direct candidate General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor in the parliamentary by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for the by-election on December 2, while the nomination on November 18 and early voting on November 28.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election last year. — Bernama

