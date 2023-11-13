KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 13 — Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) has unanimously pledged its support for General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor who was today named the coalition’s direct candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election, slated for December 2.

State BN deputy chairman Datuk Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku expressed confidence that the former Chief of Defence Forces would be well-received by voters in the constituency based on his experience and contributions to national security.

“Even though he (Raja Mohamed Affandi) is a Besut native, he has lived in Kemaman for a long time...I am confident that he will be well-received by the voters,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The Election Commission has set nomination and early voting for the by-election on November 18 and November 28.

The by-election is being called after the Terengganu Election Court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS, who had been declared the winner of the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) last year.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad also expressed full support and confidence in the wisdom of BN leadership in fielding Raja Mohamed Affandi.

“We leave it up to our coalition partner (BN) because they were the ones who submitted the GE15 petition, so it is their prerogative to name the candidate,” he said, adding the state PH and BN have conducted a series of meetings to make thorough preparations for the by-election.

The national PH machinery will be actively involved and stationed in Kemaman throughout the campaign period, he added. — Bernama