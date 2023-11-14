KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The hearing of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali’s appeal to set aside her conviction of neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella at the High Court here has been postponed to January 30 next year.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin set the date after lawyer Haijan Omar, representing Siti Bainun, requested an adjournment of today’s proceedings since the eighth defence witness’ testimony was not complete.

“We request that today’s hearing be postponed and that the next case management be scheduled for another date,” said the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad did not object to the request.

Judge Nooring then fixed December 7 for case management.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters after the proceedings about her health, Siti Bainun, dressed in a pink robe and appeared to be slimmer, briefly replied, “I am fine”.

On May 23, Siti Bainun failed in her second bid to stay the execution of her 12-year prison sentence for neglecting and abusing the teenage girl.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache dismissed the application by Siti Bainun, 31, on the grounds that there were no special or exceptional circumstances to allow the stay.

On May 3, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in jail, to be served on the same day, following which the woman was sent to Kajang Prison.

Izralizam sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The court also ordered her to sign a five-year good behavior bond with a local as a guarantor and a surety of RM5,000.

Siti Bainun was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service to be completed within six months after serving her time. — Bernama