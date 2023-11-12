KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) team achieved a remarkable victory by emerging as the Overall Champion at the recent World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final 2023 in Panama City, Panama.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek, in her Facebook post, said the victory is an honour for Malaysia.

“Congratulations to the national team represented by 49 participants, from both primary and secondary school students, as well as those from the Teacher Education Institute (IPG),” she added.

Fadhlina said this success marked Malaysia’s 11th win out of 19 participations in the WRO.

The national team successfully secured four gold and two silver medals out of the total seven categories contested this year. — Bernama