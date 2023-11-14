KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Seven local councils in Klang Valley have been instructed to identify bus stations and sidewalks leading to train stations that need to be upgraded immediately next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the instructions were made at the recent Cabinet meeting, where all parties agreed that everyone needed to pay close attention to matters pertaining to public transportation, especially user safety.

“I told the Cabinet that if we want to address the traffic jam and for people to take public transport, these issues (user safety and comfort) must be addressed, and fortunately, the Cabinet committee agreed on that.

“So you can expect at least 100 new or better bus stations to be renovated or built next year, together with sidewalks towards all the train stations.

“With this in mind, I can expect there will be much better integration of public transport in Klang Valley in the coming months and years so that we can encourage more people to use the public transport,” he said in his speech at the symposium on Women’s Safety in Transit and Transport Industry at Bandar Sunway near here today.

Loke said ensuring user comfort and safety when using public transportation remains the Transport Ministry’s priority, besides implementing and completing other infrastructure projects.

He said the ministry also received much feedback regarding the safety of public transport users, particularly women, not only in train coaches but also at the walkway leading to the station, which sometimes can be dangerous due to poor lighting.

“The daily ridership of trains in Klang Valley has increased by about 800,000 and 250,000 people for buses. We need to keep encouraging this to reduce the current congestion, and it is also a part of our strategy to address issues of subsidy rationalisation,” he said. — Bernama