KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today attributed the failure of the country's affirmative policies to produce more successful Malay entrepreneurs to a lack of "wealth-chasing culture" that he said the ethnic Chinese have benefited from.

Responding to common misperceptions of more successful Chinese businessmen than Malays during the National Development Policy (NDP) which he introduced, Dr Mahathir explained that it all depended on one's capabilities when given the opportunity to succeed.

"I selected people who have shown talent and they are given the opportunity but they did not succeed as the Chinese because they have just familiarised themselves in this field.

"The Chinese have a culture spanning some 2,000 years to chase wealth and success. The Malays just entered the fray when we had the new policy introduced. If I provide the opportunity for success to someone who has never experienced success, there is a big chance they might fail," he said in the Keluar Sekejap podcast.

The NDP was meant to replace the New Economic Policy (NEP) in 1990 but continued to pursue most NEP policies of affirmative action for Bumiputera Malays.

