KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Six vans and a lorry were damaged in a landslip that occurred at the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) car park in Bandar Puchong Utama 6, near here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said there was no report of casualties, adding the incident occurred at 6.46pm following heavy rain.

He said nine firefighters from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene to monitor the situation and ensure the area was safe.

“The task of removing the vehicles was handed over to MBSJ and police personnel at the scene,” he told Bernama. — Bernama

