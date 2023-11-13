GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — A husband’s quick action saved his wife from dying in a fire that broke out at their unit on the fourth floor of Jalan Tengah Flat in Taman Bukit Gedung, Bayan Lepas near here today.

The couple Lew Joo Hing, 60, and Lim Beng Lay, 58, however, suffered 40 per cent and 80 per cent burns respectively.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Mohamad Hirman Mat Rodzi said his team received the distress call at 1.15pm about a house in the flat being on fire, and the first fire engine from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the location.

On arrival, we found that one of the rooms in the house was on fire and that the couple were already outside of the flat with burns to their face, arms and body.

“The firefighters succeeded in dousing the flames at 1.37pm,” he said when contacted today.

Mohamad Hirman said according to the husband, he was climbing up the stairs to his flat when he saw smoke emanating from the house and raced up to save his wife.

“It was the husband’s quick actions that saved his wife from a fiery death, as the woman was in a state of shock when the incident occurred.

“The husband sustained burns on his face and hands while the wife suffered burns to nearly her entire body. Both of them were taken to the Penang Hospital for further treatment,” he said, adding that the total loss and cause of the fire are still under investigation. — Bernama