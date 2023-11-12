KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — The State government and Sabah Indian Chamber of Commerce organised the Deepavali celebration at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

More than 1,000 people attended the celebration which featured various performances from artists including from the Peninsular.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who officiated the event said it showed how the country is made up of various cultures and races who live in peace and harmony.

Hajiji stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s multicultural and multiethnic background, hence the joint organisation for the celebration.

“I would like to wish happy Deepavali to everyone, especially the Indian community and Hindu devotees in Malaysia, including in Sabah,” he said.

Sabah Indian Chamber of Commerce president Datuk V. Jothi said the celebration showed the country’s uniqueness as it was attended by not only the Indian community or Hindu devotees but also people from all walks of life.

Jothi said this is a great example of unity and diversity, and he hopes more such celebrations can be held in the future in collaboration with the State government.

“The co-organisation for this celebration shows the State government’s concern for all communities in Sabah as they do not leave out the minority Indian community in Sabah,” he said.

During the celebration, two cheques worth RM3,000 each were presented to the Sabah Society for the Blind and Jireh Home Tuaran from the State Government and Sabah Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Later, Jothi accompanied Hajiji to light the kuthu vilakku (brass lamp) in conjunction with Deepavali.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun and State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also attended the Deepavali celebration. The party was led by deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung.

Yong thanked Jothi for the invitation, adding that the event that gathered people from all races reflected the racial harmony and tolerance in our diverse community.

He said the event also promoted national integrity, which is in line with the Malaysia Madani and Sabah Maju Jaya concepts. — Borneo Post