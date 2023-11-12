KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have wished Hindus throughout the country a Happy Deepavali.

Their Majesties posted their greetings in a poster on Istana Negara’s Instagram account.

“May this festival bring the glow of peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all Hindus,” the poster read.

Hindus in Malaysia celebrate the Festival of Lights today. — Bernama

