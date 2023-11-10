KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said the state government is expected to fully settle its debt owed to the federal government next year.

He attributed it to his state administration’s “excellent financial freedom”.

“The year 2024 is considered lucky for the Selangor government.

“This is because from the aspect of the state government’s debt liability with the federal government, the state currently has excellent financial freedom where it expects to fully repay the federal government debt next year,” he said while tabling Selangor’s Budget 2024 in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME