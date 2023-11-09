IPOH, Nov 9 — A family of three, including an eight-month-old baby, was rescued by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel when they were trapped by flood waters in their house at Lorong Imam Haji Khairi, Kampung Batu 9, Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, near here.

Hilir Perak District Civil Defence Officer, Capt (PA) Mohd Fazly Mohamad Zawawi, told Bernama the family had called for help as they did not have transport to evacuate.

He said the baby girl, her mother, Nor Syamimi Najiha Zulkifli, 25, and her grandmother, Norizan Ayub, 49, were safely evacuated to the Teluk Intan Municipal Council relief centre.

Advertisement

The number of flood evacuees in Kerian and Hillir Perak this morning continued to rise, with 470 people from 145 families housed in five relief centres, compared to 458 people from 139 families last night.

Chikus was the latest district to be affected by the floods in Hilir Perak last night and a relief centre has been opened in the multi-purpose hall there. — Bernama

Advertisement