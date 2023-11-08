MIRI, Nov 8 — A political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Sam Laya was elected chairman of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Ba Kelalan during the branch’s annual general meeting in Lawas last Saturday.

Sam, who was unopposed for the post, takes over from Datuk Nelson Balang Rining.

Also elected were branch deputy chairman Balang Sibal, vice chairman Peter Loh and executive members Robert Teo, Balang Sigar, Lawrence Sakai, Panai Kaya and Maria Wesli.

Another political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Alexander Asing chaired the meeting which was attended by 106 registered members.

“Only one name each was received for the eight posts when nomination closed on Oct 18,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sam thanked party members for putting their trust in him to lead the Ba Kelalan branch, saying he would strive to ensure a better future for the people through Gabungan Parti Sarawak of which PDP is a component party. — Borneo Post Online

