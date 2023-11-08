KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to send members of the force to Palestine to participate in a peacekeeping mission if there is a request from the government, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

However, Razarudin said so far, there was no need to do so as the situation there was still tense.

“If we want to send policemen, there needs to be a request from the government and the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL). If there is, we will indeed send them for a peacekeeping mission, but the situation does not allow it at the moment,” he said during a special press conference in Bukit Aman today.

Razarudin said the police also had not received any information about civilians wanting to travel to conflict areas in Palestine.

Advertisement

At the same time, he advised Malaysians who wished to channel any form of aid to check the legitimacy of the representative managing the donation and to take careful measures to avoid becoming victims of scammers.

Meanwhile, commenting on the level of security in Malaysia with Malaysians vehemently voicing out on the Palestinian issue, he said the police were gathering intelligence including on activities of foreign intelligence agents in the country.

“PDRM will gather as much intelligence as possible related to the matter. This includes information related to Mossad agents and economic sabotage, if there is information we will arrest them,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement