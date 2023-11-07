KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — A homestay worker found the body of a newborn baby boy behind a toilet tank of a homestay in Jalan Kepayan here on Tuesday.

The shocking discovery was made around 2.30pm following foul smell from one of the homestay rooms.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police were notified and found a plastic bag behind a space at the back of the toilet tank.

Upon inspecting the plastic bag, police found the body of a perfectly normal baby boy who was believed to have just been born.

Advertisement

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Mohd Zaidi added police are tracking down a 20-year-old woman who checked into the homestay three days ago.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies.

Advertisement

Mohd Zaidi urged anyone with information of the case to contact investigating officer Inspector Nur Hatin Amera Mohd Khir at 0111-293 9436.

This is the second baby dumping case reported in the state capital this month.

On Sunday, an imam found a baby girl in a box in front of the Al Mawaddah mosque near Jalan Maktab Gaya.

A note was also found on the baby stating that she was born on Tuesday last week and the writer apologised for being incapable of taking care of her and requested her be sent to an orphanage. — Borneo Post