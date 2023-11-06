ASAJAYA (Sarawak), Nov 6 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved a total of RM 13.2 million for the construction Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) station and quarters in Sarawak.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said the project involved the construction of Sungai Asap Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the quarters of Tatau and Daro stations.

“It is understood that these three construction projects will be fully completed by the beginning of 2025 or 18 months from the start of construction,” he said after officiating the Asajaya BBP here, today.

Speaking at the event, Nga said with the completion of the Asajaya BBP worth RM9.1 million in March, the total number of BBPs in Sarawak now stands at 38.

Advertisement

“I was informed that any incident in this area is attended by nearby fire and rescue stations such as Simunjan, Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya which are located within an average distance of more than 30 kilometres and it takes almost 30 minutes to travel to Asajaya.

“Now with the Asajaya fire station, there is no doubt that the time to act will be shorter and the team will be able to arrive faster at the scene of the incident to save lives and properties of residents in this area,” he said.

He explained that with the area of the state of Sarawak at 124,450 square kilometres which is almost the same as the entire peninsula, 38 stations in reality are not enough to cover the state.

Advertisement

“However, KPKT is very positive, in the future with the increase in the number of new stations that will be built and operating, the response time of the fire department will be better achieved,” he said. — Bernama