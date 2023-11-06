JOHOR BARU, Nov 6 — An information technology company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to six counts of cheating by submitting false documents to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) two years ago.

K. Shiva Lingaa, 30, is charged with cheating a Socso staff in Johor Baru by submitting an Employee Verification Form containing false information, namely names of employees who were not employees of his company, to claim incentives under the Employee Hiring Incentive Programme involving a total value of RM196,760.

All the offences were committed at the Johor Baru Socso Office on June 30, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine, or both, if found guilty.

Advertisement

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail allowed Shiva Lingaa bail of RM15,000 with one local surety and set December 6 for mention for submission of documents.

Prosecuting officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Rais Adha Ramli and Nur Mahirah Mohd Pauzi prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Faizzudin Abd Rafik represented Shiva Lingaa. — Bernama

Advertisement