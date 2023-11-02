KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Perak and Sabah chapters of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will take control of the Kuala Kangsar and Labuan divisions whose heads declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah, who is also the federal Opposition leader, said the state leaderships would remain in control until replacements were made for the division heads, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman.

He also said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remained firmly in control of the party notwithstanding the two apparent defections.

“All Bersatu members of parliament will remain loyal to Muhyiddin’s leadership, and any attempt by outside parties to divide the party unity through the actions of Kuala Kangsar and Labuan MPs will not succeed.

“Simultaneously, Bersatu is very committed in its efforts to empower the Perikatan Nasional that received a mandate and great support from the people in the last general election and state elections,” he said in a statement.

Hamzah also said Bersatu vice president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin has been appointed as the party’s Federal Territories head in place of Suhaili.

Hamzah, who is also Larut MP, said the party would be uncompromising when dealing with the misconduct of its elected representatives.

On October 12, Iskandar Dzulkarnain declared that he supported Anwar as PM while claiming to remain loyal to Bersatu.

On October 30, Suhaili followed suit after citing the apparent struggle of his constituents.