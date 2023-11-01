KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Former federal minister and Umno leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa who joined PAS six months ago, has been appointed as the Islamist party’s deputy election chief.

He is expected to assist PAS election chief Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for the term starting this year until 2025, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported last night.

“I would like to thank the president and the committee for the trust placed in me. I will try to give my best as a member,” Annuar was quoted as saying.

The news portal reported that the former Ketereh MP was informed of his appointment by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan after a party meeting two days ago.

Annuar will meet PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Sanusi to discuss his new role as well as his position in the party’s central committee.

Annuar officially joined PAS in June, six months after he was expelled from Umno in December 2022 alongside several other veterans including another former federal minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Arau MP Shahidan was expelled from Umno for standing for the November 2022 parliamentary elections on a Perikatan Nasional ticket after Umno dropped him from its list of candidates.

Annuar currently chairs a non-governmental organisation called Muafakat Nasional, which was set up a day after he was sacked by Umno.

Several news outlets had reported last Monday that Annuar and Shahidan were among nine people appointed into the PAS central committee for the new term.