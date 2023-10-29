IPOH, Oct 29 — The proposed construction of a new airport needs to be discussed in the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC/MPFN) for its approval before starting the process of building one, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“It is true that the Perak government had previously said (proposed) to build a new airport in Seri Iskandar, but has not yet been realised. The construction of a new airport needs a very long process, first it must go to the National Physical Planning Council, if you don’t get approval, you cannot start the process,” he said.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said this at the 22nd Perak DAP annual convention press conference here today which was also attended by state DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad had said that the proposal to build an international airport in Seri Iskandar was awaiting approval from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Meanwhile, Loke said that currently the existing airports in the country need to be improved while stating that the proposal to upgrade the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport terminal in Ipoh is also on the ministry’s radar to be realised using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) method.

He said with the state of financial constraints at the federal level, the PPP method is a new approach that can be implemented for the upgrading process.

“So (the airport) in Ipoh is one of the proposals that I have received and with letters stating that they (the private sector) are interested in investing in it,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Loke said he had met an airline company from Singapore to increase the frequency of flights to Ipoh during the festive season following his inspection and found that flight tickets to that destination were selling very well, especially during weekends.

“Many Ipoh people, including from Simpang Pulai and Bercham, work in Singapore and during the festive season there are often not enough flights to cater for the demand,” he said. — Bernama